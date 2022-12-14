Yokohama Releases New BluEarth-Van All-Season Tire

Yokohama Tire released its BluEarth-Van All Season RY61 tire, which is now available in three sizes that cover the most popular van fitments in today’s market. The company says four more sizes will be offered in early 2023.
Yokohama says highlights of the RY61 include:
- Confident all-season traction from the large center tread blocks that create better contact with the road surface and enhance tread rigidity for improved dry performance. The company says 3D snow sipes augment snow performance and create hundreds of biting edges for improved performance on ice;
- Long tread life thanks to the optimized tread design, which features large center blocks and squared shoulder blocks. They form a stable footprint to extend tread life by preventing irregular wear, according to Yokohama;
- Durable construction is achieved by additional protection from bead unsetting by preventing wear of the bead and carcass in high-load applications. Plus, anti-crack serration from the geometric cube design on the sidewall prevents cracks from forming;
- Fuel efficient technology via the triple polymer compound that features the perfect balance of polymers, silica and carbon to lower rolling resistance for improved fuel efficiency.