Yokohama’s Avid S34RV Tires Will Be OE on 2020 Chrysler Voyager

Yokohama Tire’s OE program has expanded, as FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) has selected the Yokohama Avid S34RV for fitment on the 2020 Chrysler Voyager. The fitment covers the North American market, including Canada and Mexico, in size 235/65R17 104T. The Voyager is now available for purchase.

“We’re proud of this new fitment and our long history as being an original equipment supplier to FCA,” said Andrew Zeisser, Yokohama Tire’s vice president of OE sales.

The Avid S34RV is also OE on the Chrysler Pacifica, and Yokohama’s Geolandar tires are OE on the Ram 1500, Jeep Compass and Jeep Cherokee.