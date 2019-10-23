News/Yokohama
October 23, 2019

Yokohama’s Avid S34RV Tires Will Be OE on 2020 Chrysler Voyager

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Innova Launches RepairSolutions2 Automotive App, OBD Tool Bundle at AAPEX

Yokohama's Avid S34RV Tires Will Be OE on 2020 Chrysler Voyager

CTDA/1-800EveryRim Luncheon is Jan. 29, 2020

Arnott Introduces New Premium Air Suspension Struts for 2016-2018 Tesla

Vredestein's New Tractor Tire Will Be Unveiled at Agritechnica

Goodyear Raises Consumer Tire Prices

TrueCar’s ALG Forecasts New Car Auto Sales Increase for the Third Quarter

Vredestein Wins Gold AutoVision Media Award

Wholesale Tire & Wheel Piloting Breast Cancer Research Program from Omni United/Radar Tires

Continental Celebrates Mississippi Tire Plant Grand Opening

Yokohama-AVID-S34RV

Yokohama Tire’s OE program has expanded, as FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) has selected the Yokohama Avid S34RV for fitment on the 2020 Chrysler Voyager. The fitment covers the North American market, including Canada and Mexico, in size 235/65R17 104T. The Voyager is now available for purchase.

“We’re proud of this new fitment and our long history as being an original equipment supplier to FCA,” said Andrew Zeisser, Yokohama Tire’s vice president of OE sales.

The Avid S34RV is also OE on the Chrysler Pacifica, and Yokohama’s Geolandar tires are OE on the Ram 1500, Jeep Compass and Jeep Cherokee.

Show Full Article