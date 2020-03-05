Connect with us

Yokohama Announces Advan Apex Promotion for March

Yokohama Tire is having a special March rebate promotion for its Advan Apex. From now through March 31, consumers can earn $100 in the form of a Yokohama Visa Prepaid card or a Visa Virtual Account after purchasing a set of four Apex tires.

The Apex is Yokohama’s latest ultra-high-performance (UHP) tire developed for the North American market. The Y-rated Apex is available in 44 sizes, ranging from 17- to 20-inch fitments and includes a 25,000-mile limited tread warranty (12,500-mile on staggered fitments).

The rebate is available at participating Yokohama dealers nationwide and select authorized online dealers. Details of the promotion can be found at https://yokohamatire.com/promotions.

