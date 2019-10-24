Yokohama, Alps Alpine Jointly Developing Tire Sensors

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd, announced during the press conference for the 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019 that it is currently conducting joint R&D on passenger car tire sensors with Alps Alpine Co., Ltd.

Yokohama says tires will need to be CASE (connected, autonomous, shared and services, and electric) compliant and part of the Internet of Things (IoT). Accordingly, the company is showcasing various CASE-compliant new technologies at this year’s Tokyo Motor Show. Yokohama is conducting R&D with a view to developing a solutions business that uses digital tools to process and manage data about tire wear and road surface conditions in addition to its previous R&D on tire pressure monitoring, the company says. Yokohama also says it is accelerating the development of tire sensors through a joint development effort with Alps Alpine.

Alps Alpine, established in 1948, is an electronic components manufacturer that develops, manufactures and sells information and communications components used in smartphones and other devices, in-vehicle audio equipment, and information and communications equipment.

In 2004, Yokohama Rubber became the first tire maker in Japan to develop a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) for passenger cars, the company says. Since 2003, Yokohama Rubber has been selling its HiTES system as a TPMS to transportation and transport companies that require strict tire management. Linking tire operation history and other vehicle data with Yokohama Rubber’s tire management system (TMS) will enable users to analyze vehicle operation trends and receive notification of the proper timing for tire inspection, thereby raising their comprehensive vehicle operation management to a new level and promoting the use of retread tires, Yokohama says.