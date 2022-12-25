Yokohama OHT Releases New Size for Alliance Agri Star II

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires America (YOHTA) has released the new 800/70R38 size of its popular Alliance Agri Star II farm radial tire. The new, larger size features a 173D high-load rating and is rated for speeds of up to 40 mph.

YOHTA says the 800/70R38 size extends the line to even more four-wheel-drive tractors.

“Larger 4WD tractors and combines can really put the performance benefits of the Agri Star II to work,” said Blaine Cox, national product manager—agriculture, golf and turf for Yokohama Off-Highway Tires America. “Our Stratified Layer Technology lugs combine a single-angle layer on top of a multi-angle layer for more versatility and biting edges, reinforced by dual step-tie bars to minimize lug shuffling.”

With the new 800/70R38, the YOHTA said the Alliance Agri Star II is now available in more than 80 sizes, covering aspect ratios ranging from 65 to 95. All Agri Star II sizes are covered by Yokohama Off-Highway Tires’ seven-year workmanship warranty and a three-year field hazard and stubble damage warranty said the company.