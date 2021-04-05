Yokohama’s Advan Sport V107 is OE on BMW iX3

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd. is supplying Advan Sport V107 tires for use as original equipment on BMW’s new iX3, the first sports activity vehicle (SAV) with an all-electric-drive system from the BMW brand.
Yokohama Rubber began shipping the tires to the BMW Group in September 2020, supplying three sizes for the new all-electric drive SAV—245/50R19 105W, 245/45R20 103W, and 275/40R20 106W.
The tires being supplied for the BMW iX3 were jointly developed with the BMW Group. The company says they feature a compound developed to reduce tire heat generation, and the tire profile and tread pattern have been designed to achieve a more uniform road contact pressure that contributes to lower noise emission when the vehicle is accelerating.