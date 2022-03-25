Connect with us
yokohama acquires Trelleborg wheel systems_

News

Yokohama Acquires Trelleborg’s Wheel Systems Business

Advertisement
Madeleine Winer

on

Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. entered into a share purchase agreement with the Swedish-based Trelleborg AB to acquire all outstanding shares of Trelleborg Wheel Systems Holding AB, a company engaged in the manufacture and sale of off-highway tires (OHT) for agricultural and industrial machinery. The acquisition is valued at over $2 billion and is scheduled to be completed in the latter half of 2022, after the complecting mandatory procedures required by the competition laws of the European Union and other countries.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Yokohama says its acquisition of Trelleborg Wheel Systems (TWS) will provide it with a more complete product brand structure, strengthen its service network, broaden its regional sales network and boost its sales of OE tires. It will also allow the company to cover different market needs in the agricultural, construction, material handling, mining and two-wheels market segments with the addition of Trelleborg, Mitas, Maximo, Cultor and Interfit brands to its portfolio.

Yokohama says its service network will be strengthened by TWS’ proprietary tire maintenance service that provides after-sales service for industrial-use tires at 82 locations in 21 countries. Yokohama plans to expand that service to agricultural tires. TWS has also been developing a remote system for monitoring tire air pressure and temperature, which the two companies will be able to collaborate on, Yokohama says.

Advertisement

Under Trelleborg’s ownership, TWS has more than doubled in size and substantially increased its profitability, growing its business through important acquisitions and strategic investments over the past few years, Trelleborg says.

Yokohama says the addition of TWS’s strong sales network in Europe will complement its strengths in Japan, North America and Asia. The addition of TWS will also open the door to new customers for Yokohama’s OE tires, with TWS supplying upwards of 30 OEMs.

“Personally, I am extremely grateful to Trelleborg, which has over more than 100 years created one of the most successful off-highway businesses in the world, and which continuously invested in our growth and technological leadership,” says Paolo Pompei, president of Trelleborg Wheel Systems. “At the same time, I am really excited to join a leading rubber company that will keep investing in our future and support our successful onward journey. I am confident that we will continue to flourish with The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd. as a strong owner.”

Advertisement

Until completion of the transaction, Trelleborg Group’s and Trelleborg Wheel Systems transaction teams will continue to manage the activities up until closing.

TWS has 14 manufacturing plants in nine countries—seven in Europe (Italy, Latvia, Serbia, Slovenia, and three in the Czech Republic), two in the United States, one in Brazil, and four in Asia (two in China and two in Sri Lanka). About 70% of Trelleborg’s sales are in Europe, Yokohama says. Like Yokohama, TWS is actively promoting ESG activities, including setting high targets for its shift to renewable raw materials. Over the next five years, it plans to increase the ratios of biomaterials used in its products by 10%.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: Pirelli Reveals its First Replacement Tire for EVs

News: Massachusetts Right to Repair Court Case Decision Delayed

News: Pirelli Increases Price for Car and Light Truck Tires

News: Nexen Tire Develops Performance Prediction System Using A. I.

Advertisement

on

Yokohama Acquires Trelleborg's Wheel Systems Business

on

Continental Tire Sales, Retread Volumes Increase in 2021

on

ZC Rubber's Acquires TUTRIC

on

Sensata Launches Tread Depth Monitoring for Car Safety
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Diagnostic Strategy and Checks

Tires: Nokian Tyres Revamps All-Terrain Lineup

Business Operations: Consider Software Solutions to Streamline Operations

Service: Charging for TPMS Service

Tires: Most Viewed Tire Launch Stories of 2021

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Permanent Steel Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Permanent Steel Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Contact: Joy HuangPhone: 88787784Fax: 88787784
Lugu Avenue,Hi-Tech Industrial Development Zone,Changsha,China, Changsha Hunan 410205
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

OTR-Conf--Kevin-Rohlwing-TIA OTR-Conf--Kevin-Rohlwing-TIA

News

Infrastructure Bill, Ukraine Crisis Will Affect OTR Industry
NL-Bridgestone-Colletti-1400 NL-Bridgestone-Colletti-1400

People

Bridgestone Announces New President of Consumer OE Tire Sales

News

Smetz’s Tire & Service’s ‘Raving Fans’ Key to Dealer’s Success

People

Jay Goldberg, CTDA Hall of Fame Member, Dies at 86
Connect
Tire Review Magazine