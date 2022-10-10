Yokohama Tire Launches the 716U UWB Regional Drive Tire

Yokohama Tire’s newest commercial tire – the 716U ultra wide-base – is a weight-savings drive tire that carries more profitability for fleets, the company says. It is available now in the US in size 455/55R225.

“The 716U UWB is designed specifically for waste, recycle and on/off-road severe service operations where maximizing payload capacity really counts,” said Tom Clauer, Yokohama’s senior manager of commercial product planning. “With its reliable all-season traction and durable construction, it really is the perfect drive tire for the job.”

Yokohama says features of the 716U UWB include: