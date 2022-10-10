Connect with us
Yokohama Tire Launches the 716U UWB Regional Drive Tire

Madeleine Winer

Yokohama Tire’s newest commercial tire – the 716U ultra wide-base – is a weight-savings drive tire that carries more profitability for fleets, the company says. It is available now in the US in size 455/55R225.

“The 716U UWB is designed specifically for waste, recycle and on/off-road severe service operations where maximizing payload capacity really counts,” said Tom Clauer, Yokohama’s senior manager of commercial product planning. “With its reliable all-season traction and durable construction, it really is the perfect drive tire for the job.”

Yokohama says features of the 716U UWB include:

  • Increased payload capacity: The 716U UWB has a load range M (22 PR). The replacement of traditional duals with Yokohama’s four UWB tires reduces unsprung weight without compromising total carrying capacity, allowing for a larger payload per trip, the company says.
  • Aggressive traction: Powerful zig-zag grooves enhance traction and wet-weather grip by efficiently evacuating water away from the tread.
  • Built to last: An advanced compound resists scrubbing, cutting and chipping for long, original tread life. Plus, a zero-degree belt adds stability for a consistent stable footprint and long, even wear. In addition, Yokohama says the funnel-shaped step grooves prevent stones and debris from reaching the bottom of the groove where casing damage occurs. An extremely durable casing with an extra-thick sidewall resists damage from potholes and curbing and allows for increased retreadability, according to the company.

