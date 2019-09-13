Yokohama’s 712L Long-Haul Drive Tire Will Have Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake Symbol

Yokohama Tire‘s 712L, its new long-haul drive tire, meets the industry’s required performance criteria for severe snow service, the company announced.

Manufactured in Yokohama’s plant in West Point, Mississippi, all four sizes of the SmartWay-verified 712L – 295/75R22.5, 11R22.5, 285/75R24.5 and 11R24.5 – will carry the three-peak mountain snowflake symbol on the sidewall.

Yokohama says other benefits of the 712L include:

Wear resistance attributed to the 30/32-in. deep groove plus stress control grooves to reduce contact pressure at the tread edge. Additionally, a flat footprint controls ground contact pressure and improves resistance to irregular wear.

Fuel-efficiency and traction achieved by the tread compound developed for reduced rolling resistance without compromising wear performance in addition to straight and angled sipes and zig-zag intermediate grooves. Straight circumferential outer grooves allow for water evacuation and enhanced traction.

Funnel-shaped grooves that prevent stones and other debris from reaching the bottom groove.

The 712L’s premium casing is backed with a seven-year, unlimited retread warranty.