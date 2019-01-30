YANG Announces Regional Meet-Up Dates

The Young Auto Care Network Group (YANG), a community of the Auto Care Association, has announced its latest lineup of Regional Meet-Up events for the 2019 Q1 period (January – March). YANG’s Regional Meet-Up events provide attendees with a fun atmosphere to network with industry peers and to gain professional development insights through workshops lead by industry leaders.

Upcoming 2019 Q1 YANG Regional Meet-Ups

Regional Meet-Up @ Napa, Calif.

Date: Jan. 31, 2019, 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Hosts: CAWA

Location: The Meritage Resort & Spa Napa Valley

875 Bordeaux Way, Napa, CA 94558

Regional Meet-Up @ Grand Rapids, Mich.

Date: Feb. 7, 2019, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Hosts: Auto Wares

Location: Founders Brewing Co.

235 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

RSVP to attend by Feb. 1.

Regional Meet-Up @ Memphis, Tenn.

Date: Feb. 21, 2019, 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Hosts: Drive Sales and Marketing

Location: Alfred’s on Beale

197 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103

RSVP to attend by Feb. 14.

For more information about YANG or to learn more about hosting a Regional Meet-Up in your area, please visit autocare.org/yang or contact [email protected].