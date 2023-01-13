Want to Write for Tire Review?

Do you have something to say to the tire industry? Are you an expert in your field wanting to educate others and build your brand? Well, you’re in luck…because you can write for Tire Review. As the premiere online source for tire industry news and information, Tire Review has a knack for digging into the topics most on dealers’ minds (and having fun along the way, too).

If you spend your time thinking about tire industry innovations of tomorrow, shop efficiency or how tire dealers can add to their bottom line while caring for customers, then this opportunity might be for you. If you’re the type of person who’s working on an exciting project, holds patents to their name or is smashing traditional norms and ways of thinking, we want to hear from you.

Jazzed about this opportunity? I thought so! You can make a content submission here or find the link to submit content in the hamburger menu on the top left of this page. But first, let’s set some ground rules. You can submit any type of content, but let me tell you how to up your chances of getting it run online.

First, we won’t accept content that directly promotes a brand or product. So, don’t do that. Instead, focus on explaining a certain process or technology or digging into a certain trend in which you’re an expert.

Be visual. Include as many unique photos as possible. High-quality videos will also make your submission go to the top.

Be original. We want fresh and exclusive content from you.

Be regular. We are looking for consistent submissions so we can help you build a following.

Write something based on your experience that could help other technicians, tire dealers, distributors or others in the tire industry.

Potential topic ideas include:

A case study of a difficult undercar repair, TPMS service, tire installation or technical issue;

Emerging technologies that could provide new “profit center” service opportunities for tire dealerships;

Sustainability trends;

Electric vehicle service opportunities;

Leadership and shop management;

Shop operations tips to boost productivity, streamline processes and elevate teamwork;

Profitability and boosting cashflow;

Technology and training in the shop;

Customer service best practices.

So, have a topic in mind? Let us know about it! Submit your content here.