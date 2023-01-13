 Want to Write for Tire Review?

If spend your time thinking about tire industry innovations of tomorrow, share your thoughts with us!

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Writing

Do you have something to say to the tire industry? Are you an expert in your field wanting to educate others and build your brand? Well, you’re in luck…because you can write for Tire Review. As the premiere online source for tire industry news and information, Tire Review has a knack for digging into the topics most on dealers’ minds (and having fun along the way, too).

If you spend your time thinking about tire industry innovations of tomorrow, shop efficiency or how tire dealers can add to their bottom line while caring for customers, then this opportunity might be for you. If you’re the type of person who’s working on an exciting project, holds patents to their name or is smashing traditional norms and ways of thinking, we want to hear from you.

Jazzed about this opportunity? I thought so! You can make a content submission here or find the link to submit content in the hamburger menu on the top left of this page. But first, let’s set some ground rules. You can submit any type of content, but let me tell you how to up your chances of getting it run online.

  • First, we won’t accept content that directly promotes a brand or product. So, don’t do that. Instead, focus on explaining a certain process or technology or digging into a certain trend in which you’re an expert.
  • Be visual. Include as many unique photos as possible. High-quality videos will also make your submission go to the top.
  • Be original. We want fresh and exclusive content from you.
  • Be regular. We are looking for consistent submissions so we can help you build a following.

Write something based on your experience that could help other technicians, tire dealers, distributors or others in the tire industry.

Potential topic ideas include:

  • A case study of a difficult undercar repair, TPMS service, tire installation or technical issue;
  • Emerging technologies that could provide new “profit center” service opportunities for tire dealerships;
  • Sustainability trends;
  • Electric vehicle service opportunities;
  • Leadership and shop management;
  • Shop operations tips to boost productivity, streamline processes and elevate teamwork;
  • Profitability and boosting cashflow;
  • Technology and training in the shop;
  • Customer service best practices.

So, have a topic in mind? Let us know about it! Submit your content here.

People

Group Touchette Appoints New VP of Strategic Affairs & Growth

Previously, Mougios spent 30 years with Michelin, most recently as its director for Michelin Canada.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Group-Touchette-Mougios

Groupe Touchette Inc. has appointed Tony Mougios as vice president, strategic affairs and growth. Nicolas Touchette, co-owner and CEO, said Mougios was the ideal candidate to support Groupe Touchette's strategic thinking and growth plan.

"Tony Mougios is a key figure in the North American tire industry and a sought-after speaker on the global stage, both for his deep knowledge of the industry and its products and for his strategic vision," he said.

Rotary Releases New Line of A/C Recharging Machines

Rotary, part of Vehicle Service Group (VSG), announced the launch of its new line of fully automatic air conditioning diagnostic and recharging equipment through Rotary’s recently announced partnership with TEXA. Related Articles – SimpleTire Launches Car Talk Wrench Awards – Atturo Tire Introduces Motorsports Contingency Program – Travis Pastrana Soars on Yokohama Advan Tires Unveiled

By Christian Hinton
SimpleTire Launches Car Talk Wrench Awards

SimpleTire says it is the first online tire retailer to feature Car Talk’s Golden, Silver and Bronze Wrench Awards for excellence in the tires space on its website. Related Articles – Continental Tire Partners with Random Vandals Racing – Autel Releases Software Updates for MaxiSys Ultra Tablets – Vredestein Markets Pinza HT at Outdoor Locations

By Christian Hinton
Atturo Tire Introduces Motorsports Contingency Program

Atturo Tire announced the introduction of an expansive and competitive motorsports contingency program. The company said the introduction of this program will further expand Atturo Tires’ commitment and support to racing teams in the off-road racing community. Related Articles – Vogue Tyre Introduces Classic White Wide Whitewall Tire – Michelin Recalls Certain Specialty Tires for

By Christian Hinton
Travis Pastrana Soars on Yokohama Advan Tires

In the just-released Gymkhana 2022 video, Team Yokohama member and action sports superstar Travis Pastrana is driving/jumping/soaring around Florida in a highly modified, 860-horsepower, turbocharged four-wheel drive 1983 Subaru GL wagon dubbed the “Family Huckster.” The vehicle is fitted with Yokohama’s Advan A052 tires. Yokohama said Pastrana did the impossible and upped the action from

By Madeleine Winer
Travis Pastrana Gynkhana yokohama Tires

Point S Opens Two Points of Sale in Brazil

Point S has officially opened its first two points of sale in Brazil. The announcement follows news from April this year, when Point S revealed it had signed a master franchisee contract in Brazil with ATO, whose shareholder companies are automotive heavyweights, ADSTA and Orletti. Related Articles – Telle Tire Acquires Jerry’s Tire Sales, Subaru

By Madeleine Winer
Point S brazil
Telle Tire Acquires Jerry’s Tire Sales, Subaru Store for New HQ

Telle Tire is expanding in 2023 with plans for 20 locations by the summer.

By Madeleine Winer
Telle-Tire-jerrys-tires-acquisition
Hoosier Introduces New Sprint Car Dirt Tires

Hoosier Racing Tire has introduced a newly designed rear drive tire for sprint car dirt racing in 2023. The new rear tires feature an updated symmetrical tread pattern design and profile allowing competitors to rotate tires to extend use and longevity, the company said. Related Articles – Bartec Releases Latest TPMS Tool Software Update –

By Madeleine Winer
Hoosier-Tire-new-racing-tires
Omni United Announces EV Strategy

Omni United, makers of Radar, Patriot and Roadlux Tire brands, has announced its plans to serve EVs. The company said its new EV strategy is a two-pronged approach wherein the first phase will see EV-compatible ranges while the second phase will have a dedicated specialty EV range. Related Articles – Formula DRIFT Renews Partnership with

By Madeleine Winer
Omni United EV strategy carbon neutral