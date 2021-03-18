Connect with us
News

Auto Care Association Names World Class Tech Recipients

The two organizations provide this annual recognition to professional technicians who have attained ASE certification in 22 specific areas during the previous calendar year.
Tire Review Staff

on

The Auto Care Association announced the latest recipients of the World Class Technician award, in partnership with the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE).

The two organizations provide this annual recognition to professional technicians who have attained ASE certification in 22 specific areas during the previous calendar year.

There are an estimated 756,600 technicians in the United States, with approximately 231,000 holding ASE certification. More than 2,000 technicians have earned the status of “World Class Technician” since its inception over 30 years ago.

The class of 2021 World Class Technicians is listed below:

Albert Antongeorgi – Toyota de Puerto Rico, Catano, P.R.
Nestor Bagliano – Automotive Dealer Repair, Mentor, Ohio
Gregory G. Birtzu – Brampton, Ontario, Canada
Jason R. Breed – General Motors, Hartland, Mich.
Kevin W. Brown – Braxton County Board of Education, Birch River, W.V.
Douglas A. Burklund – Las Vegas, Nev.
Jeff W. Butzke – Lincoln College of Technology, Franklin, Ky.
Daniel K. Calderone – Exelon/Atlantic City Electric Utility Fleet, Milmay, N.J.
Timothy S. Clayborn Sr. – Warrenton, Va.
Joseph R. Conway – SUNY Delhi, Liberty, N.Y.
Michael D. Fathergill – City of Hamilton, Ohio, Hamilton, Ohio
Mark V. Fera – Illinois State Toll Highway Authority, Wood Dale, Ill.
Michael J. Finch – Buzz Chew Chevrolet-Cadillac, East Patchogue, N.Y.
James S. Goff – First Student, Riverside, Calif.
Michael D. Gonzalez – Catlett, Va.
Alex L. Goodemoot – N.A. Williams, Princeton, Texas
Brittany M. Grande – Norristown, Pa.
Alfred A. Hayden IV – Sullivan Tire, Brockton, Mass.
John H. Howard – County of Fairfax, Va., Fredericksburg, Va.
Richard G. Hoyt – First student, Moultonborough, N.H.
Joseph R. Indurante – Illinois State Toll Highway Authority, Franklin Park, Ill.
Michael R. Jenkins – Toyota of Naperville, Carol Stream, Ill.
Charles B. Jennings – Fowlerville, Mich.
Ronald E. King – DATTCO Sales and Service, Kensington, Conn.
David C. Lannom – TBC, Lakeland, Fla.
Thomas S. Mancuso III – Fairfax County Department of Vehicle Services, Fredericksburg, Va.
James E. Maxwell – Nashville Auto Diesel College, Gallatin, Tenn.
Michael B. O’Guin, Jr. – Lincoln Tech College, Goodlettsville, Tenn.
Troy M. Olson – Nashotah, Wis.
John J. Page – Las Vegas, Nev.
Jeremy J. Pease – OAM Automotive & Fabrication, Westhampton, Mass.
Shaun Philp – Tallahassee, Fla.
John C. Pinter – First Student, Eaton Township, Ohio
Charles O. Ralston – Valparaiso, Ind.
James W. Ramsey III – NTB, Irving, Texas
Russell Rhodes – Firestone Complete Autocare, Temple, Texas
Nicolas A. Rose – Plymouth, Mass.
Brent J. Runnals – VIP Tires & Service, White River Junction, Vt.
Joseph W. Simmons – Eaton, Ohio
Joel E. Thomas – Mansfield ISD, Glen Rose, Texas
Thomas A. Vettraino – Addison Auto, Littleton, Colo.
Philip R. Younger – Palm Bay, Fla.

