Training Workshop on Diagnosing Damage to Steering, Suspension Systems Free to CABA, WMABA Members

John Shewbridge, of Shewbridge Automotive Training, and Hunter Engineering Company will present a training workshop on diagnosing damage to steering and suspension systems Wednesday, Sept. 18 at the Hunter Engineering Regional Training Center in Washington D.C.

The presentation will cover technical information about vehicle alignment and safety systems as well as how to integrate them more smoothly into a repair facility process. The workshop will also help attendees understand better equipment utilization, what to look for in diagnosis and how to categorize the data for documentation purposes.

The presentation is free for Chesapeake Automotive Business Association (CABA) and Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association (WMABA) members. Non-members of either association can attend for $49 per person. A reception and open house will start at 4:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 5 p.m.

To register, call 410-647-0505.

