Wonderland Tire Acquires Sumerel Tire Service

Wonderland Tire , of Grand Rapids, Mich., has completed the acquisition of Sumerel Tire Service, Inc., headquartered in Newport, Ky.

March 10 was the first day of operations for the combined company.

Wonderland says it already owns two of the largest AcuTread plants in the U.S., and the company says this acquisition will expand Wonderland’s manufacturing plants into Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee. Wonderland will now have 13 locations in six states with the capacity to produce over 137,000 remanufactured tires and retreads per year in its four manufacturing plants, the company says.

In 2002, Bob Majewski, Henry Kamps, Earl Kamps, Jon Langerak, Dave Langerak and Terry Westhafer partnered to form the AcuTread Alliance Group. In 2014, the Kamps and Langeraks bought the AcuTread Process and trademark from Bob Majewski and Terry Westhafer.