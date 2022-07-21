Connect with us

Women at the Wheel Welcomes NTN’s Georgianne Dickey [Podcast]

Tire Review Staff

on

Women at the Wheel celebrates women in the automotive aftermarket who are in revolutionary in their field — sparking change and driving results. Join us each month as we engage in illuminating and inspiring conversations with female leaders sharing their career journeys, best advice, most challenging moments and more. In this monthly podcast, Babcox Media editors Amy Antenora, Nadine Battah and Mary DellaValle will sit down with some of today’s leading women professionals in the automotive aftermarket, who are pursuing their careers with passion and helping shape the future of our industry.

In this inaugural episode, AMN Editor Amy Antenora sits down with Georgianne Dickey, director of Marketing for NTN Bearing Corp. of America, to chat about her career path from finance to marketing, her best advice to young people just starting out and the keys to success. One of the traits that comes through in all that she does is her passion for the industry and how much she values the relationships she has built.

“I will tell you that my relationships in this industry have helped my career, have helped my personal life, have helped me just enrich myself,” Dickey said. “I think what’s unique to this industry really is that relationship-building. Don’t get tied to just the job, tie yourself to the industry because it will give back to you. Branch out, get outside, go to an event and get as involved as you can.”

In the episode, Amy and Georgianne explore the following topics:

01:14 How Georgianne’s career path shifted from finance to the marketing

04:11 The importance of trusting your gut as a professional

05:28 How to get over “Imposter Syndrome”

06:24 Best advice for young professionals just starting out

07:42 The value of relationships in the aftermarket

09:29 Mentors who have helped guide her career

11:01 Most important skills for success in the aftermarket

AMN, Counterman and Babcox Media introduced the third-annual class of Women at the Wheel honorees in May 2022. Each year since 2020, the May issue of AMN magazine has profiled female leaders from around the automotive aftermarket, showcasing the many accomplishments of these hard-working women, who often go unrecognized.

To learn more about the program and all of the AMN Women at the Wheel honorees, click here.

