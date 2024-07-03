 Wiygul Automotive Clinic to expand into Fauquier County, Virginia

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

Wiygul Automotive Clinic to expand into Fauquier County, Virginia

The store is expected to open late this summer and will be the ninth location for the Wiyguls in the Washington Metropolitan area.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Wiygul-auto-clinic-expansion

Wiygul Automotive Clinic plans to expand into Fauquier County, Virginia with a new store located at the former site of Murphy’s Automotive. It’s expected to open late this summer and will be the ninth location for the Wiygul family in the Washington Metropolitan area, the company said.

Related Articles

According to Wiygul Automotive Clinic, its shops offer a range of automotive services, including routine maintenance, vehicle diagnostics, new tires and alignments, brakes, AC repair and more.

“Wiygul Automotive Clinic’s expansion into Warrenton marks an exciting milestone for our family,” said William Wiygul, partner at Wiygul Automotive Clinic. “We are grateful for the opportunity to further our grandparents’ vision of making top-quality automotive repair and maintenance services available to as many DC area communities as possible.”

Upgrades to the newest location are currently underway, Wiygul Automotive Clinic said. The team plans to share details about the grand opening and store hours in the coming weeks.

You May Also Like

VIP-Tire-John-Bemis
AME-Portable-Tire-Press
Scotts-Auto-Knight-Auto-acquisition
Hankook-De-Costa-Portland-Race
News

Tire Discounters promotes Charles Curlee to SVP, chief operations officer

Curlee has more than 30 years of experience in the automotive industry.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Charles-Curlee-Tire-Discounters

Tire Discounters has promoted Charles Curlee to SVP, chief operations officer. In his new role, Curlee will lead Tire Discounters and its subsequent brands’ operations, support the organization’s strategy, and drive business performance goals, the company said.

Curlee, who began as a regional manager at Tire Discounters seven years ago, has more than 30 years of experience in the automotive industry including family-owned Kauffman Tire, which is based in Atlanta, GA. He will continue to be based in Atlanta and has been instrumental in Tire Discounter’s expansion in the area, which now includes 20 Tire Discounter retail stores and five Butler Tire stores in Greater Atlanta, the company said. He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Amanda Sorensen takes second at Formula Drift using GT Radial tires

She became the first female driver to ever stand on a Formula Drift podium.

By Christian Hinton
GT-Radial-team-female-driver
Litens Aftermarket details how it plans to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030

The company said its commitment, in collaboration with its OEM customers, extends to responsible consumption and production.

By Christian Hinton
Monro-Sustainability
Inaugural AACF humanitarian award announced

Sponsored by NEXUS North America, award nominations will be accepted until Feb. 1, 2025.

By Christian Hinton
award-stock
FCS Automotive releases 42 new part numbers

FCS said its new parts cover applications including the Audi Q5, Ford Ranger, Genesis G80 and more.

By Christian Hinton
FCS-42-part-Numbers

Other Posts

Cosmo Tires, TGI hold second annual Car & Truck Show

A variety of cars and trucks showed up for this event and over 25 trophies and awards were given out.

By Christian Hinton
TGI-Front-Lot-car-show
Goodyear releases tires-as-a-service subscription for fleets

The tires-as-a-service offering combines Goodyear’s tires, predictive insights and service footprint in one, subscription-based solution.

By Christian Hinton
Goodyear-fleet-management-subcription-1400
PRT launches 94 new strut assemblies

The new release covers more than 15 million U.S. vehicle applications, including light vehicles, SUVs and pickups.

By Christian Hinton
PRT-94-new-products
Akebono expands disc brake pad product lines

Akebono has expanded its ProACT and Severe Duty Ultra-Premium Disc Brake Pad line by 11 new part numbers.

By Christian Hinton
Akebono-ProACT