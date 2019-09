Wix Filters has added a new, interactive sprinter van that will continually travel the country starting in 2019. The new unit will offer sales teams new training opportunities and educational product demonstrations.

The sprinter van features a Wix-inspired paint scheme and is fully equipped with WIX oil, air, fuel and cabin air filters. Video screens and a built-in gaming experience are also included.

The van will travel the country throughout the year stopping at auto parts stores, conventions and motorsports events.