Wix Filters Announces 2021 FFA Scholarship Winners

The six students intend to go into jobs in the diesel agriculture service, construction, engineering, agriculture business and welding industries.
David Sickels

on

Wix Filters has announced the 2021 National FFA Organization scholarship winners, with funds totaling $8,000. Four students from across the U.S. will each receive a $1,000 scholarship and two will receive a $2,000 scholarship to help them continue their higher education and career goals.

The application process assesses FFA involvement, work experience, supervised agricultural experience (SAE), community service, leadership skills and academics. The six students who received scholarship funds are listed below. Their intended careers include jobs in the diesel agriculture service, construction, engineering, agriculture business and welding industries. They are:

  • Joey Herron, Rock Port FFA
  • Lee Michalik, Bellville FFA
  • Dallas Wittenburg, Wapsie Valley FFA
  • Clinton Drennan, Ballinger FFA
  • Abby Frisk, New Lisbon FFA
  • Zander Kaufman, Meridian FFA

