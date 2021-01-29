WIX Filters Names 2020 School of the Year

Click Here to Read More

Based in Kansas City, Missouri, the school is the 13th recipient of the annual program, naming it the best technical training school in the country. WIX Filters and O’Reilly Auto Parts are sponsors of the national award in conjunction with Tomorrow’s Tech, a Babcox Media publication dedicated to automotive students.

“We are honored to award CTEC Automotive the 2020 School of the Year award. The initiative they have shown during an unprecedented year by continuing to learn and grow their knowledge, even creating a student-driven YouTube Lab is inspiring and impressive,” said Jeff Blocher, director of sales and marketing for WIX Filters. “These students have made the most of our new normal, and we are proud to celebrate tomorrow’s technicians and future leaders in our industry. Mr. Stow made it clear that he will not let the world we are living in today keep him or his students from achieving excellence.”

The winning school receives:

$10,000 WIX Filters donation to the school’s program

WIX Filters gear

In-person announcement/celebration visit by Tomorrow’s Tech staff and program sponsors

Appearance by the WIX marketing unit

“I am so proud of my students, and the great support by our school district has allowed me to make positive headway in this crazy time,” said Jack Stow, CTEC automotive instructor. “We are adapting, changing, continually modifying, pushing and trying. I tell my students to always pay attention to the details, because they are important. And today feels pretty darn good.”