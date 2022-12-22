fbpx
Connect with us
Advertisement

Garage Studio

Why Winter Weather Affects TPMS

Christian Hinton

on

Watch Video Distraction Free
Advertisement

Winter is here, which could mean unexpected TPMS issues for your customers. In some parts of the country, arctic temperatures and massive snowfall create nasty driving conditions, opening the door for tire pressure issues to form and sensors lighting up dashboards.

Advertisement

In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we review why your customers’ TPMS dash seems to light up more during the winter months.

Tire pressure is one of the most important things your customers should keep their eyes on in the winter. Temperatures can affect tire pressure, and sometimes subtle changes in pressure due to temperature could trigger a TPMS sensor.

For each 10°F of temperature change, tire pressures will change by about 2% or about one psi. So, say the seasons change from 70ºF to 20ºF – this could mean a difference of five psi and an illuminated TPMS warning light.

Advertisement

Cold weather can affect a vehicle’s gas mileage, too. The EPA says that underinflated tires can lower gas mileage by 0.3% for every one psi drop in pressure of all four tires.

Even though TPMS now comes standard, most systems are only meant to signal when a tire has very low pressure. If the temperature drops too much, it would make sense for your customers to see the TPMS light on their dashboard.

If your customer doesn’t check their tire pressure regularly, some experts recommend using nitrogen to fill up tires in the winter, since it loses pressure faster than air.

Advertisement

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram and Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more tire, service and shop operations videos.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Garage Studio: Matching Your Customers with the Best Touring Tire

Garage Studio: How Touring Tires are Designed to Meet Driver Needs

Garage Studio: The Largest Volume Tire Segment Continues to Thrive

Garage Studio: Classic Car Owners Look for Tires That Match Their Driving Habits

Advertisement

on

Why Winter Weather Affects TPMS

on

Reading Tire Wear Patterns

on

Preparing Your Tire Shop for the Winter Season

on

Should You Re-Use Wheel Weights?
Connect with us

Trending Now

TPMS: Tips for Turning Off the TPMS Light

Service: Tips for Servicing Tires with Rim Guards

TPMS: Five Common Mistakes that Make TPMS Unprofitable

Tires: Falken Tires: Wildpeak R/T Available December 2022

News: Toyo Tires Debuts New Open Country R/T Trail

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Hamaton

Hamaton
Phone: 248-308-3856
47815 West Rd., Ste D-109, Wixom MI 48393
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Tires-for-Classic-Cars Tires-for-Classic-Cars

Garage Studio

Classic Car Owners Look for Tires That Match Their Driving Habits

Garage Studio

The Largest Volume Tire Segment Continues to Thrive

Garage Studio

How Touring Tires are Designed to Meet Driver Needs

Garage Studio

Matching Your Customers with the Best Touring Tire
Connect
Tire Review Magazine