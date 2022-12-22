Why Winter Weather Affects TPMS

Winter is here, which could mean unexpected TPMS issues for your customers. In some parts of the country, arctic temperatures and massive snowfall create nasty driving conditions, opening the door for tire pressure issues to form and sensors lighting up dashboards.

In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we review why your customers’ TPMS dash seems to light up more during the winter months.

Tire pressure is one of the most important things your customers should keep their eyes on in the winter. Temperatures can affect tire pressure, and sometimes subtle changes in pressure due to temperature could trigger a TPMS sensor.

For each 10°F of temperature change, tire pressures will change by about 2% or about one psi. So, say the seasons change from 70ºF to 20ºF – this could mean a difference of five psi and an illuminated TPMS warning light.