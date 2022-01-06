Why Everyday Training Helps Technicians

You may be blocking off several hours or days for employees to accomplish their training, whether it be on new industry tools, tires or company best practices and policies in the repair process. But, it seems like shops are busier than ever before, and it can be difficult to find time to schedule training for your techs. Tire Review’s Maddie Winer explains the importance of everyday training from the Tire Review Continental Tire Studio at Babcox Media.

Many industry players have adopted a new training method for their programs called “Microlearning.” How does it work? Well, instead of sitting through an hours-long training, employees are given two to five minutes of information each day through the convenience of their own device, whether it be their phone, work tablet or computer.

In these two to five minutes, bite-sized and easily digestible nuggets of information are given and employees are tested on what they’ve learned not only at the end of the session but every day so that old information can remain fresh in their minds.

Microlearning gives your employees the opportunity to absorb educational content in a different way to reinforce learning. And “micro-assessments,” as they’re called, allow learners to check their progress toward their training goals.