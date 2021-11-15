Why Catalytic Converters Fail

Have a customer whose engine has stalled due to a catalytic converter failure? In this video, Tire Review’s David Sickels gives reasons why most converters fail, from the Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio at Babcox Media.

So, what does cause most converters to fail? A lot of times, it’s a single misfiring spark plug or a leaky exhaust valve that dumps enough unburned fuel into the exhaust to overheat and damage the converter.

When the converter gets too hot, it literally can melt the ceramic honeycomb or pellets that hold the catalyst. From there, this can cause a partial or complete blockage in the exhaust system that chokes engine performance and may even cause the engine to stall.

Most converters start out at about 99% efficiency when new, and quickly taper off to about 95% efficiency after 4,000 miles or so of driving. As long as efficiency doesn’t drop off more than a few percentage points, the converter will do a good job of cleaning up the exhaust. But if efficiency drops much below 92%, it will usually turn on the malfunction indicator lamp.