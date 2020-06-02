Wheel Torque Focus of Week 4 TIA Training Webinar

The Tire Industry Association’s (TIA) fourth week of free Automotive Tire Service (ATS) webinars will focus on the topic of wheel torque.

Click Here to Read More

These sessions, which allow attendees to preview TIA’s training program, will take place three times daily from Tuesday, June 9 through Thursday, June 11, 2020. Registration for week four is now open at https://www.tireindustry.org/automotive-tire-service-webinars.

TIA is presenting six consecutive weeks of free online video-conference webinars focused each week on different aspects of tire service training for passenger and light truck tire service technicians.

Week four’s wheel torque webinar will explain the relationship between torque and clamping force and then outline each step of the RIST (Remove, Inspect, Snug, Torque) procedure.

“By itself, the torque wrench does not guarantee that technicians will install wheels with the correct amount of clamping force to keep them secured to the vehicle,” said Kevin Rohlwing, TIA senior vice president of training. “Torque plays an important role, but the key to generating the proper clamping force is to follow the RIST procedure.”

The 30-minute webinars will take place three times each day at 10 a.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. (all times EDT). A TIA staff instructor will be available for additional questions after class.

The remainder of the ATS training webinars are as follows:

Week 5 (June 16-18) – Tire Repair

Week 6 (June 23-25) – TPMS Service

Technicians can attend as many or as few webinars as they would like at no charge. More information and registration instructions can be found at www.tireindustry.org/automotive-tire-service-webinars. For questions and to learn more about TIA’s training programs, contact [email protected].

