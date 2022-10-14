Wheel Speed Sensor Readings

A customer comes into your shop. They say that their ABS light is on and it usually comes on after one or two minutes of driving. You scan the vehicle and there are codes for a wheel speed sensor that says either intermittent or erratic. These can vary depending on the manufacturer and the type of code. What do these codes and that customer symptom have to do with the wheel bearing? Well, the reality of it is on most modern vehicles, the encoder, tone ring, or reluctor is part of the wheel bearing hub unit or part of the inboard seal on most wheel bearings on late-model vehicles.

If you’re dealing with an older style passive wheel speed sensor, in those cases, you’re actually dealing with AC voltage being generated by a magnetic wheel speed sensor and window pans inside of something around the axle or part of the hub itself. In those cases, that sensor does not become active until the vehicle reaches five to seven miles per hour. But active is what you’re going to be dealing with on a lot of late-model vehicles.

How do you test this? Well, you can use a scope. You can also use your scan tool to look at the different speeds and compare all four wheel speeds to see if something drops out when you’re making a corner or a turn, and this will confirm that there might be an issue with the hub unit. After that, perform a visual inspection. Take the wheel and make sure that there’s no in play. Then if possible, and you may have to remove the axle, look at the hub unit on the vehicle when it’s attached to the knuckle. If you see large pieces of debris stuck to it, try cleaning it and then going for a test drive. But if this seal is broken out of the lip, it needs to be replaced. There’s no way you can service just the seal.