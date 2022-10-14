Connect with us
Advertisement

Video

Wheel Speed Sensor Readings

Andrew Markel

on

Watch Video Distraction Free
Advertisement

A customer comes into your shop. They say that their ABS light is on and it usually comes on after one or two minutes of driving. You scan the vehicle and there are codes for a wheel speed sensor that says either intermittent or erratic. These can vary depending on the manufacturer and the type of code. What do these codes and that customer symptom have to do with the wheel bearing? Well, the reality of it is on most modern vehicles, the encoder, tone ring, or reluctor is part of the wheel bearing hub unit or part of the inboard seal on most wheel bearings on late-model vehicles.

Advertisement

If you’re dealing with an older style passive wheel speed sensor, in those cases, you’re actually dealing with AC voltage being generated by a magnetic wheel speed sensor and window pans inside of something around the axle or part of the hub itself. In those cases, that sensor does not become active until the vehicle reaches five to seven miles per hour. But active is what you’re going to be dealing with on a lot of late-model vehicles.

How do you test this? Well, you can use a scope. You can also use your scan tool to look at the different speeds and compare all four wheel speeds to see if something drops out when you’re making a corner or a turn, and this will confirm that there might be an issue with the hub unit. After that, perform a visual inspection. Take the wheel and make sure that there’s no in play. Then if possible, and you may have to remove the axle, look at the hub unit on the vehicle when it’s attached to the knuckle. If you see large pieces of debris stuck to it, try cleaning it and then going for a test drive. But if this seal is broken out of the lip, it needs to be replaced. There’s no way you can service just the seal.

Advertisement

Just keep that in mind when you’re dealing with one of these vehicles and a customer complains that their ABS light is on and an erratic or intermittent wheel speed sensor code.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Johnny G & Friends: Innovating Amid Industry Change with St. Lucie Battery & Tire’s Doug Miller [Video]

Garage Studio: The Importance of Retorquing Lug Nuts Correctly

AMN Drivetime Video: Valvoline’s Roger England Joins the Latest AMN Drivetime Podcast

Garage Studio: Low, Medium and High-Level Factors That Influence Tire Mileage

Advertisement

on

Wheel Speed Sensor Readings

on

Women at the Wheel Ep. 4: First Brands Group’s Angela Golden

on

Auto Pros on The Road Continues Visit to Quarter Mile Muscle

on

Today's Battery, Starting and Charging Diagnostic Tools
Connect with us

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Relearns Using the Trigger System

Commercial Tires: Port Tire Demand Grows as Shipping Industry Pressure Mounts

TPMS: What’s Next for TPMS Technology?

Tires: Yokohama Tire Unveils Advan Neova AD09 Track & Street Tire

Service: ABS Diagnostics: Mechanical Problems and Testing

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

WISDOM-WIN SHIPPING CO.,LTD.

Contact: Andy RodrigoPhone: +86 135 3768 4599Fax: +86 755 26582407
RM408 YONGCHUN COMMERCIAL BUILDING ,SONGGANG BLV ,SONGGANG ST,BAOAN,, SHENZHEN GUANGDONG 518000
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Garage Studio

The Connection Between Oversized Tires & Transmissions

Garage Studio

Shock and Strut Inspection Tips

Garage Studio

Technological Challenges for Tires Today

Garage Studio

How to Help Your Customer After Catalytic Converter Theft
Connect
Tire Review Magazine