Connect with us

News

Wheel Pros Acquires Teraflex

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

Wheel Pros says it has acquired TeraFlex, a designer, manufacturer and distributor of aftermarket suspensions, shocks, and other components for automotive and off-roading enthusiasts. Wheel Pros says Mark Falkner, TeraFlex’s founder and chief financial officer (CEO), Benjamin Falkner, president, and Ian Falkner, vice president (VP) of organizational development will remain with the combined company. Wheel Pros says the financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

TeraFlex operates three domestic U.S. facilities and sells 3,470 distinct product SKUs across 24 core product families. The company says it distributes its products to over 1,250 dealers and over 500 total customers across 47 U.S. states and 35 countries globally.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Hankook Announces OE Fitment for VW Golf GTI, R and Tiguan R

News: 360 Payments, Shop Boss Partner to Offer Consumer Financing

News: SEMA Report: CUVs Represent an Emerging Opportunity

Executive Interviews: Pirelli CEO Talks Future Mobility, Industry Challenges

Advertisement

on

Wheel Pros Acquires Teraflex

on

Hankook Tire Introduces Spring Promotion

on

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) Joins Auto Care Association Discussion

on

UHP A/S Tires: Q&A with Hankook Tire America President
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Diagnostic Strategy and Checks

Tires: Nokian Tyres Revamps All-Terrain Lineup

Business Operations: Consider Software Solutions to Streamline Operations

Service: Charging for TPMS Service

Commercial Tires: Yokohama Tire Launches 720R Drive Tire for Regional Deliveries

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Andreoli & Associates Inc.

Andreoli & Associates Inc.
Contact: Mike AndreoliPhone: 800-438-4487Phone: 704-895-2780Fax: 704-895-2985
13801 Reese Blvd. West - Suite 200, Huntersville NC 28078
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Proud to Be an Independent Tire Dealer

‘Big Inventory’ Boosts J Rod’s Tire & Service
yokohama acquires Trelleborg wheel systems_ yokohama acquires Trelleborg wheel systems_

News

Yokohama Acquires Trelleborg’s Wheel Systems Business

People

Vogue Tyre Promotes New Director of National Accounts
Michelin HQ France Michelin HQ France

News

Michelin Stops Some Production in Europe Due to Ukraine Crisis
Connect
Tire Review Magazine