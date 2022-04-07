Wheel Pros Acquires Teraflex

Wheel Pros says it has acquired TeraFlex, a designer, manufacturer and distributor of aftermarket suspensions, shocks, and other components for automotive and off-roading enthusiasts. Wheel Pros says Mark Falkner, TeraFlex’s founder and chief financial officer (CEO), Benjamin Falkner, president, and Ian Falkner, vice president (VP) of organizational development will remain with the combined company. Wheel Pros says the financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.