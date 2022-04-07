Wheel Pros Acquires Teraflex

Wheel Pros says it has acquired TeraFlex, a designer, manufacturer and distributor of aftermarket suspensions, shocks, and other components for automotive and off-roading enthusiasts. Wheel Pros says Mark Falkner, TeraFlex’s founder and chief financial officer (CEO), Benjamin Falkner, president, and Ian Falkner, vice president (VP) of organizational development will remain with the combined company. Wheel Pros says the financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
TeraFlex operates three domestic U.S. facilities and sells 3,470 distinct product SKUs across 24 core product families. The company says it distributes its products to over 1,250 dealers and over 500 total customers across 47 U.S. states and 35 countries globally.