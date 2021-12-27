Connect with us
Advertisement

Garage Studio

The Importance of Toe Angle

Madeleine Winer

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Tire Review’s Maddie Winer explains why toe is one of the most important alignment angles from the Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio at Babcox Media.

Advertisement

Toe is a tricky alignment angle yet it’s one of the most important ones. In this video, Tire Review’s Maddie Winer explains why from the Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio at Babcox Media.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Toe is the most important alignment angle when it comes to a tire’s overall tread life. The toe angle identifies the direction the tires are pointed compared to the centerline of the vehicle when viewed from directly above. Toe is expressed in either degrees or fractions-of-an-inch.

An axle is said to have a positive toe-in if you can draw an imaginary line through the center of the tires and it intersects in front of the vehicle. Negative toe-out happens when those imaginary lines separate from one another in front of the vehicle.

The toe setting is typically used to help compensate for the suspension bushings compliance and enhance tire wear. Toe can also be used to adjust vehicle handling since it changes as the weight of the vehicle is transferred to the front or rear wheels. Engineers can tune the suspension geometry and toe to make the vehicle more stable under braking or initial turn-in.

Advertisement

It is critical to remember that toe is not always zero or straight ahead. Some OEMs will specify a certain amount of positive or negative toe. These toe specifications could take into account bushing deformation as the tire is pushed rearward as a vehicle’s speed increases. Beyond that, a positive or negative total toe angle in the front or rear may make the vehicle more comfortable for the customer to drive.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Garage Studio: Modern Battery and Alternator Testing

Garage Studio: Recommending Racing Tires: Part Two

Garage Studio: What Causes Judder & BTV

Garage Studio: Recommending Racing Tires: Part One

Advertisement

on

The Importance of Toe Angle

on

All-Season vs. Winter vs. All-Weather Tires

on

How to Inspect Tie Rods

on

Types of Power Steering Systems
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Hankook Tire Reveals New R/T Dynapro XT, AT2 Xtreme Tires

Passenger/Light Truck: Vredestein Enters LT Segment in N.A. With Pinza A/T Launch

Business Operations: Microlearning Makes the Tire Industry Smarter, More Profitable

Passenger/Light Truck: Sneak Peek: Kenda Tire’s Next-Gen Mud-Terrain Tire

Tires: Bridgestone Launches New Alenza AS Ultra Tire

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
John Ziegler, Jr.: Challenges that Shaped Ziegler Tire's DNA

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

1-800EveryRim OEM Wheels

1-800EveryRim OEM Wheels
Contact: Chase PotterPhone: 800-383-7974Phone: 951-746-8398
12078 Florence Ave, Santa Fe Springs CA 90670
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Garage Studio

What Causes Judder & BTV

Garage Studio

Selling the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake Symbol

Garage Studio

Recommending Racing Tires: Part One

Garage Studio

Modern Battery and Alternator Testing
Connect
Tire Review Magazine