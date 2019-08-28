Podcasts/What's Treading
August 28, 2019

What’s Treading, Ep. 3: Delving into Tire Retail Data

Madeleine Winer

On this episode of “What’s Treading with Tire Review,” we explore tire retail trends gleaned from our annual Tire Dealer Operations Study. We look at data we’ve collected from tire dealers across the country on all aspects of owning and operating a tire dealership, including in-bay productivity, profit margins, online tire sales, dealers’ most challenging competitors as well as their most critical business concerns.

This episode’s guest is Babcox Media’s Manager of Market Research, Bruce Kratofil, the man in charge of conducting Tire Review’s Tire Dealer Operations Study. Listen above or subscribe to “What’s Treading” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play and Spreaker.

