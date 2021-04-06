TIA: Transitioning to Virtual Training Amid COVID

What do you do when the pandemic forces you to lose one of your primary sources of revenue?

Click Here to Read More

Well, that’s the predicament the Tire Industry Association found itself in around mid-March last year. When states started to go into lockdown, the association had to cancel its in-person, hands-on training sessions, which made up a majority of its training and a large chunk of its revenue. From there, TIA had to transition to virtual learning, which came with a new set of opportunities and challenges.

In this episode, we speak with Kevin Rohlwing, senior vice president of training for the Tire Industry Association. We delve into:

Why TIA added retail sales management training [0:49 video, 1:54 audio]

How COVID-19 affected TIA training and improved its training staff’s skills [3:45 video, 4:44 audio]

How TIA transitioned into a virtual learning environment [5:30 video, 5:21 audio]

Feedback and the origins behind adding Commercial Tire Service training in Spanish [8:24 video, 9:09 audio]

Updates to TIA training programs, including what to expect in the latest Automotive Tire Service program update [11:16 video, 11:50 audio]

Plans for more Spanish-language training programs [17:25 video]

How the industry perception of training has changed [18:48 video]

Questions that most come up in training and how TIA addresses them [21:16 video]

Listen here or subscribe to “What’s Treading with Tire Review” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play and Spreaker.