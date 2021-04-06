Connect with us
Advertisement

Podcasts

TIA: Transitioning to Virtual Training Amid COVID

Madeleine Winer

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Kevin Rohlwing, senior vice president of training for the Tire Industry Association, delves into the challenges and opportunities of transitioning in-person, hands-on TIA training sessions, which made up a majority of its training and a large chunk of its revenue, to a virtual environment.

Advertisement

What do you do when the pandemic forces you to lose one of your primary sources of revenue?

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Well, that’s the predicament the Tire Industry Association found itself in around mid-March last year. When states started to go into lockdown, the association had to cancel its in-person, hands-on training sessions, which made up a majority of its training and a large chunk of its revenue. From there, TIA had to transition to virtual learning, which came with a new set of opportunities and challenges.

In this episode, we speak with Kevin Rohlwing, senior vice president of training for the Tire Industry Association. We delve into:

  • Why TIA added retail sales management training [0:49 video, 1:54 audio]
  • How COVID-19 affected TIA training and improved its training staff’s skills [3:45 video, 4:44 audio]
  • How TIA transitioned into a virtual learning environment [5:30 video, 5:21 audio]
  • Feedback and the origins behind adding Commercial Tire Service training in Spanish [8:24 video, 9:09 audio]
  • Updates to TIA training programs, including what to expect in the latest Automotive Tire Service program update [11:16 video, 11:50 audio]
  • Plans for more Spanish-language training programs [17:25 video]
  • How the industry perception of training has changed [18:48 video]
  • Questions that most come up in training and how TIA addresses them [21:16 video]

Listen here or subscribe to “What’s Treading with Tire Review” on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle Play and Spreaker

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Podcasts: Listen: Virtual AAPEX Recap & In-Person 2021 Plans

Podcasts: Listen: Simplifying Credit Card Processing

Podcasts: Club 3633 Members: Opportunities in the Tire Industry

Podcasts: Bridgestone CEO: The Future of Sustainable Mobility Solutions

Advertisement

on

TIA: Transitioning to Virtual Training Amid COVID

on

Podcast: Private Equity in the Tire Industry

on

Podcast: Capitalizing on Virtual Communication with K&M Tire

on

JohnDow: Adapting to Technology Trends in Tires & Service
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Continental Debuts New ExtremeContact DWS06 Plus

Business Operations: Top Lessons from 10 Years of Selling Smart

Passenger/Light Truck: The Science Behind Traction and Braking

TPMS: Resolutions for New TPMS Goals

Passenger/Light Truck: Nokian Tyres One Debuts, Delivers on Tiremaker’s Core Values

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Hamaton

Hamaton
Phone: 248-308-3856
47815 West Rd., Ste D-109, Wixom MI 48393
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Whats Treading Sponsored 1400x700 Whats Treading Sponsored 1400x700

Podcasts

Podcast: Private Equity in the Tire Industry
Connect
Tire Review Magazine