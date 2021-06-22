“I want to help make the industry better before I leave this earth, whether it’s doing a tire panel or doing a tire podcast, because this industry has been a big part of my life. I’m very proud of what this industry has given to me, and I want to turn around and repay it.”

That’s the life mission of John Gamauf, retired president of Bridgestone-Firestone North American consumer tire company.

But, many of you know him as Johnny g. Starting out with Firestone as a tire buster in the late 60s, Johnny g rose through the company’s ranks to become one of the most well-known individuals in the tire industry. He was responsible for creating Bridgestone’s Affiliated Dealer Program and helped navigate the company through one of the largest tire recalls in history. He now continues his work in the tire industry, and we’re going to find out what he’s been up to most recently.