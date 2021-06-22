Connect with us
Advertisement

Podcasts

Johnny g’s New Podcast & Reflections from His Career

Madeleine Winer

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Johnny g reflects on his career in the tire industry and shares details on his latest project – the Johnny g & Friends podcast.

Advertisement

“I want to help make the industry better before I leave this earth, whether it’s doing a tire panel or doing a tire podcast, because this industry has been a big part of my life. I’m very proud of what this industry has given to me, and I want to turn around and repay it.”

Advertisement

That’s the life mission of John Gamauf, retired president of Bridgestone-Firestone North American consumer tire company.

But, many of you know him as Johnny g. Starting out with Firestone as a tire buster in the late 60s, Johnny g rose through the company’s ranks to become one of the most well-known individuals in the tire industry. He was responsible for creating Bridgestone’s Affiliated Dealer Program and helped navigate the company through one of the largest tire recalls in history. He now continues his work in the tire industry, and we’re going to find out what he’s been up to most recently.

Advertisement

In this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, we dive into:

  • Johnny g’s start in the tire industry and how his “tire buster” beginnings helped him in his career [1:15 video]
  • How Johnny g climbed his way up to the corporate ladder with Firestone and the different dealers across the country he’s met along the way [3:43 video]
  • How professional baseball player Johnny Antonelli played a role in Johnny g’s interview to become head of Dayton truck brands and advance in the company [4:53 video]
  • Where Johnny g was when he found out about the Ford-Firestone recall, his emotions and how he and other company executives responded to it [7:50 video]
  • Staying in touch with friends in the tire business and why Johnny g was called on a personal level to work with market research firm GfK on gathering dealer point-of-sale data [11:37 video]
  • How Johnny’s g’s latest project, the Johnny g & Friends podcast, came to be, and his collaboration with Tire Review [14:04 video]
  • A sneak peek at Johnny g’s podcast guests and his mission-driven reasons for doing it [15:28 video]
  • Why Johnny g’s life mission is to contribute to making the tire industry better [17:15 video]

Listen here or subscribe to “What’s Treading with Tire Review” on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle Play and Spreaker

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Podcasts: TIA: Transitioning to Virtual Training Amid COVID

Podcasts: Podcast: Private Equity in the Tire Industry

Podcasts: Podcast: Capitalizing on Virtual Communication with K&M Tire

Podcasts: JohnDow: Adapting to Technology Trends in Tires & Service

Advertisement

on

Johnny g’s New Podcast & Reflections from His Career

on

Exec. Interview: Michelin's Garcin on Sustainable Growth

on

ESG in the Tire Industry & How Dealers Can Play a Role

on

Manufacturer's POV: Today's Tire Supply Chain 'Growing Pains'
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Tool Proliferation: Why It Happens, How to Avoid it

Passenger/Light Truck: Cooper Releases New Discoverer Rugged Trek A/T Tire

Passenger/Light Truck: Goodyear Releases New Assurance ComfortDrive Tire

Passenger/Light Truck: Pirelli Expands Scorpion Tire Family with Scorpion AS Plus 3

Commercial Tires: Hankook Tire Enters Trailer Tire Segment

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Hanco Corp.

Hanco Corp.
Phone: 800-328-7400Fax: 800-328-7401
2855 Eagandale Blvd., Eagan MN 55121
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Michelin Alexis Garcin - Whats Treading Sponsored 1400x700 Michelin Alexis Garcin - Whats Treading Sponsored 1400x700

Podcasts

Exec. Interview: Michelin’s Garcin on Sustainable Growth
Connect
Tire Review Magazine