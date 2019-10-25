What’s Treading, Ep. 5: Retread Technology Now & in the Future

In this episode of “What’s Treading with Tire Review,” we dig into retread manufacturing.

While the industry’s use of retreads is growing, there are still some myths out there about their safety and reliability. To debunk those myths, we explore the manufacturing technology that goes into making retreads today, how it’s changed over time and what to expect in the future.

