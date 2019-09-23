What’s Treading, Ep. 4: What’s Up in Aftermarket Wheels

Did you know that the custom wheel market was a $2.46 billion dollar industry in 2018? According to SEMA’s Market Report, light trucks, pickups and sports cars are dominating the custom wheel segment. And around 30% of these drivers go to tire shops and specialty retailers to get their custom wheels installed.

In this episode of What’s Treading, we talk to a couple of tire dealers who specialize in ultra-high-performance tires as well as aftermarket wheels and find out the trends in wheels that are taking shape from coast to coast.