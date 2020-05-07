Wells Vehicle Electronics Debutes Wells Engineered Products

Wells Vehicle Electronics has rebranded its business unit that serves premier recreational, automotive, agricultural and industrial original equipment manufacturers to Wells Engineered Products.

Click Here to Read More

Wells Engineered Products will serve as a full-line manufacturer of custom precision engine management, sensor and control products for manufacturers of premium vehicles and equipment throughout North America.

As part of the rebranding effort, Wells Engineered Products says it has created a new website – www.wellsengineeredproducts.com – to provide in-depth information and relevant content on its extensive product portfolio and the custom solutions the brand delivers. The new site offers information on the line of ignition coils, voltage regulators, sensors, pressure switches and power electronics, as well as the custom solutions Wells has available for premium manufacturers of heavy-duty, marine, off-road, motorcycle, industrial, commercial and agricultural equipment.

The site also features a blog that delivers the latest insights on engine management, provides access to collateral materials and other resources, and presents news and upcoming events.

The company says the Wells Engineered Products’ website will be updated regularly with new blog posts and thought leadership content, upcoming events, news alerts and media coverage.