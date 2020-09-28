Waukegan Tire Named 2020 Tire Review Top Shop Winner

Click Here to Read More

The winner was announced during Tire Review‘s Top Shop Event in Nashville, Tennessee, this weekend. Its founder, president and CEO, Gerald “Jerry” Nerheim, at 85 years old still works every day and is happiest when talking with employees and customers. His admiration from those in the industry is widespread and “he’s an innovative force with a knack for staying ahead of the curve,” say his children Steve Nerheim, vice president and COO, and Julie Nerheim Scroggins, vice president and CFO.

In describing attributes of Waukegan Tire that contributed to its win, Mary DellaValle, editor of Tire Review, noted: “Waukegan Tire’s guiding principles are based on the values of always working hard and with integrity, treating people with respect and kindness (like family) and exceeding expectations. This dealership provides a level of extended care and honesty that fosters customers for life. It proudly services the vehicles of multi-generational customers, who are ambassadors for their business and send countless referrals their way. While this dealership is progressive, forward-thinking and keeps up with technology, it hasn’t lost focus of the foundation upon which it was built—making customers priority No. 1 every, single day.”

Steve accepted the award on his father’s behalf at the event. “I’m so proud of our team and I wish my dad were here. Thank you, this is amazing,” he said, as he was awarded the Top Shop trophy by Dean Martin, publisher of Tire Review. “I’m so proud of everybody; our employees. This is incredible; what an honor!”