Washington’s Wayne Winders Wins Continental’s Inaugural Warehouse Dash

Wayne Winders

Continental has selected Wayne Winders as the winner for its inaugural Untamed Dealer Dash, which recognizes participants in the company’s Horsepower dealer rewards program.

Wayne Winders, chosen in a random drawing, is an outside sales representative at Industrial Tire Service. Winders will receive a trip for two to New York City in June, where he and his wife, Ashley, will run through Continental’s gift warehouse, keeping everything they can grab in 60 seconds. Typical items grabbed from the warehouse include flat-screen TVs, electronics, hunting and fishing equipment and home appliances. Winners take home an average of around $7,000-$10,000 worth of products in the 60-second dash, according to the event coordinator. More than 300 salespeople from 69 different dealers qualified for the Untamed Dealer Dash drawing.

Winning salesperson Wayne Winders, of Washougal, Washington, works at Industrial Tire Service, a tire dealer and retreader with six locations across Washington and Oregon. Specializing in passenger, commercial and specialty tires, the dealer has been selling Continental tires since 1985 and is a ContiLifeCycle retreader.

When asked what he hopes to take home from the Untamed Dealer Dash, he said, “A monster TV to watch my Seattle Seahawks on!”