Warren Kosikov Named SEMA Vice President of Sales

Warren Kosikov has been named vice president of sales for the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), where he will lead the sales team and guide the day-to-day sales strategy for both the SEMA and PRI Shows, SEMA News and Performance Racing Industry magazines and related media content. Kosikov, who joined SEMA in 2014, has more than 30 years of industry experience.

Prior to joining SEMA, Kosikov held a variety of executive sales management positions for Source Interlink Media, Buckaroo Communications and Petersen Publishing. His most recent role at SEMA included serving as the key contact for automakers, where he worked with OEMS on SEMA Show participation and activation along with Measuring Sessions, the Technology Transfer Program and project vehicles.

Kosikov works out of SEMA’s Headquarters in Diamond Bar, California, and can be reached at [email protected].