Volkswagen has commissioned Vredestein to supply three of its products to the new VW Golf Mark 8.

The three tires chosen as original equipment for the eighth generation of the Volkswagen Golf are the Sportrac 5 summer tire (in the size 195/65R15), the Wintrac Pro (195/65R15) and the Snowtrac 5 (205/55R16).

Recently, Volkswagen has also chosen to fit its Volkswagen T-Cross with the Vredestein Wintrac Pro as the preferred winter tire.