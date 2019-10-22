Vredestein’s New Tractor Tire Will Be Unveiled at Agritechnica

Vredestein will introduce a new tractor tire, the Vredestein Traxion 65, at this year’s Agritechnica (Nov. 10-16).

As the successor to the Traxion+, the Traxion 65 incorporates new technologies derived from the development of the flagship VF tire, the Traxion Optimall. The foundation for the development of the tread design is the Traxion concept with its curved lug shape, the company says.

The extra-large contact area in the center of the tread of the Traxion 65 ensures continuous road contact, Vredestein says. In addition, the Traxion 65 has at least a 30% longer lifespan compared to its other premium competitors due to the unique tread compound and the lug surface in the center, Vredestein says. The first sizes, 650/65R42 and the 650/65R38, with their corresponding front tire sizes are expected to be available on the market in February 2020.