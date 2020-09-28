Vredestein’s Quatrac Hits Second Place in AutoBild test

Apollo Vredestein ’s new all-season tire, the Vredestein Quatrac, came in second out of 32 brands being reviewed in the annual AutoBild test, the company says.

Vredestein says the Quatrac also had the best safety reserves for aquaplaning and scored well in terms of dynamic wet and dry handling, short braking distances and mileage.

The Vredestein Quatrac was recently introduced for the 15- to 16-in. market in Europe.

The latest AutoBild survey noted the strong growth in sales of all-season tyres in the middle segment. Vredestein says the magazine illustrated the benefits offered in avoiding the biannual change of summer and winter tires, along with the savings in terms of redundant rims and storage costs (especially for vehicles with tire pressure control systems).