Vredestein
December 13, 2019

Vredestein Wintrac Pro Awarded in Third-Party Tests

With a launch earlier this year in North America, the Vredestein Wintrac Pro has received honors from AutoBuild, AutoBuild Sportscar, Auto Zeitung, and additional independent tests in North America.

AutoBild ran a series of tests which included the Vredestein Wintrac Pro, and granted the tire the “Vorbildich” (Exemplary) title in the category of “Security and Driving Pleasure.” AutoBild also named Apollo Vredestein the “Best All-Season Tire Manufacturer” after reviewing the Vredestein Quatrac 5 and Pro.

Auto Zeitung granted the tire the title of “Sehr Empfehlenswert” (Very Recommendable). They ranked the Wintrac Pro in third place out of twelve brands that were tested. With the margin between second place being four points, and first place being six points, Vredestein amassed a total of 376 points. Auto Zeitung declared it a “well-balanced winter tire that has great success all around.”

In the AutoBild Sportscar tire test, the Wintrac Pro won the award of “Vorbildich” (Exemplary), and an overall rating of second among a total of 10 tire brands.

