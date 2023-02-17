Vredestein Sponsors FIS Alpine World Ski Championship

Vredestein is now an official sponsor of the 2023 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships, held in Courchevel Méribel, France, from Feb. 6-19.

The FIS Alpine World Ski Championships is a flagship event in the global winter sports calendar, attracting millions of enthusiastic viewers. In 2021 the championships secured a combined TV audience of over 126 million, while the event’s online coverage achieved more than 357 million views and over 11 million likes.

During the event, Vredestein said the brand will be featured prominently on participants’ bibs, as well as on banners and backdrops for the championships’ events. The agreement was brokered by Infront, the 2023 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships’ exclusive marketing partner.