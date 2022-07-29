Connect with us

News

Voting Opens For 2022-2023 TIA Board

Advertisement
Avatar

on

Thirteen candidates, including three incumbents, are vying for four open spots on the 2022-2023 Tire Industry Association board of directors. Those elected will serve three-year terms.  

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The following are the board of director nominees:

  • Gil Applegate, director of operations, Tredroc Tire Service, Elk Grove, Ill.;
  • Bill Bailey, vice president of sales, customer service and training, Myers Tire Supply, Akron, Ohio;
  • Rob Czukor, CEO of Tire Recycling Consultants, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.;
  • Russell Devens (incumbent), director of safety & risk management, McCarthy Tire Service, Wilkes-Barre, Penn.;
  • Billy Eordekian, president of 1-800EveryRim OEM Wheels, Santa Fe Springs, Calif.;
  • John Evankovich, director of Sam’s Club Tire & Battery Centers, Bentonville, Ark.;
  • Travis Glidden (incumbent), regional sales manager, Stellar Industries Inc., Garner, Iowa;
  • Ed Jones, director of sales, Bartec USA, Sterling Heights, Mich.;
  • Gary MacCausland, senior vice president of operations, VIP Tires & Service, Auburn, Maine;  
  • Eri Muca, global aftermarket TPMS manager, ATEQ TPMS Tools, Novi, Mich.;
  • Craig Stevens, sales manager, Big Horn Tire, Gillette, Wyo.;
  • Craig Tinklenberg, sales and safety trainer, Fuller Brothers Inc., Clackamas, Ore.; and
  • T.J. Trum (incumbent), general counsel, Pomp’s Tire Service Inc., Kansas City, Kan.

Voting is open only to eligible TIA members in good standing. Members can vote via paper ballot or online on the association’s website, www.tireindustry.org. Voting opened July 1 and will close on Sept. 1. Election materials have been mailed to the primary contacts at all eligible TIA member companies.

Advertisement

Election results will be announced in mid-September with the new board members taking office on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at TIA’s annual Membership Meeting during the Global Tire Expo/SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

For questions, contact Sandra Martinez at [email protected].

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

People: CMA/Double Coin Appoints Aaron Murphy as Senior Vice President

People: CMA Announces Retirement of Walt Weller

News: Bridgestone, Pilot Introduce Fleet Tire Monitoring & Service Network

People: BKT Announces Leadership Transition in U.S., Canada

Advertisement

on

Voting Opens For 2022-2023 TIA Board

on

Michelin Promotes EV Tires Via Volta EV Charging Network

on

White Paper Shows Women's Role in Solving Tech Shortage

on

Longtime Marangoni CEO Passes Away
Connect with us

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Tires for Pickup Trucks are Picking Up Speed

TPMS: TPMS Service Basics: That’s Right, It Can Be That Simple

Service: ADAS Calibration: Sensor Operation & Calibration Myths

Tires: Bridgestone Launches WeatherPeak Touring Tire

Commercial Tires: Hercules Introduces Strong Guard H-MA Commercial Tire

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Carlisle TyrFil

Carlisle TyrFil
Phone: 800-821-4147
140 Sheldon Rd., Berea OH 44017
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Pirelli Tire Claudio Zanardo Ian Coke Pirelli Tire Claudio Zanardo Ian Coke

Executive Interviews

Pirelli Talks EV Tires for the Aftermarket, Investing in North America
TBC Big O Tires Bourrut-Maciak-Bull- TBC Big O Tires Bourrut-Maciak-Bull-

Executive Interviews

Big O Tires Exec. Interview: Nationwide Expansion on Horizon
TireHub-Curtis Brison President North America TireHub-Curtis Brison President North America

People

Curtis Brison Joins TireHub as VP of Sales, Marketing & Strategic Growth
RNR-Tire-Express-2022-Father’s-Day-Giveaway-1400 RNR-Tire-Express-2022-Father’s-Day-Giveaway-1400

News

RNR Tire Express Gifts Jurassic Park-Themed Jeep for Father’s Day
Connect
Tire Review Magazine