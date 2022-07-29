Voting Opens For 2022-2023 TIA Board

Thirteen candidates, including three incumbents, are vying for four open spots on the 2022-2023 Tire Industry Association board of directors. Those elected will serve three-year terms.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

The following are the board of director nominees: Gil Applegate, director of operations, Tredroc Tire Service, Elk Grove, Ill.;

Bill Bailey, vice president of sales, customer service and training, Myers Tire Supply, Akron, Ohio;

Rob Czukor, CEO of Tire Recycling Consultants, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.;

Russell Devens (incumbent), director of safety & risk management, McCarthy Tire Service, Wilkes-Barre, Penn.;

Billy Eordekian, president of 1-800EveryRim OEM Wheels, Santa Fe Springs, Calif.;

John Evankovich, director of Sam’s Club Tire & Battery Centers, Bentonville, Ark.;

Travis Glidden (incumbent), regional sales manager, Stellar Industries Inc., Garner, Iowa;

Ed Jones, director of sales, Bartec USA, Sterling Heights, Mich.;

Gary MacCausland, senior vice president of operations, VIP Tires & Service, Auburn, Maine;

Eri Muca, global aftermarket TPMS manager, ATEQ TPMS Tools, Novi, Mich.;

Craig Stevens, sales manager, Big Horn Tire, Gillette, Wyo.;

Craig Tinklenberg, sales and safety trainer, Fuller Brothers Inc., Clackamas, Ore.; and

T.J. Trum (incumbent), general counsel, Pomp’s Tire Service Inc., Kansas City, Kan. Voting is open only to eligible TIA members in good standing. Members can vote via paper ballot or online on the association’s website, www.tireindustry.org. Voting opened July 1 and will close on Sept. 1. Election materials have been mailed to the primary contacts at all eligible TIA member companies.

Advertisement