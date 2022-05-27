Connect with us

News

Volcon ePowersports Signs MOU With BFGoodrich Tires

Advertisement
Avatar

on

Volcon Inc. is collaborating with BFGoodrich Tires to potentially develop an optimized tire, tire pressure monitoring system and vehicle suspension system which will enhance electric UTV vehicle performance through the co-development of this combination. The two companies will work together on several phases of development which will be determined as they move forward. 

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The Volcon Tech Innovation Groupa division of Volcon will be the first UTV brand to work directly with BFGoodrich to co-develop this technology, the company says. The two teams will work together to leverage the power of the EV motor in tandem with BFGoodrich’s ActivAir, the Central Tire Inflation System that makes real-time adjustments that aim to enhance the off-road performance and increase the battery range of Volcon’s future UTV products. 

Additionally, Michelin North America, Inc. will supply Volcon with the BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM3 UTV Tire as standard on all 2023 Stag LE models, the company says. 

Advertisement

The BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM3 Tire is useful for serious off-road enthusiasts when conditions require extreme traction and toughness, the company says. As with all BFGoodrich tires, the KM3 comes with a standard manufacturer’s limited warranty, which the company says will further enhance the quality of the all-electric Volcon UTV. 

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: Nexen Manchester City Cup Returns To San Diego

News: Milwaukee Tool Starts Construction Of New Facility In MS

News: Yokohama to Increase Prices on Consumer, Commercial Tires

People: TIA Reorganizes Leadership Team

Advertisement

on

Volcon ePowersports Signs MOU With BFGoodrich Tires

on

Mitas Opening New Two-Wheeler Production Facility In India

on

AAPEX 2022 Hosts Auto Value And Bumper to Bumper

on

Winhere Brake Parts Hires New Director of Friction Category
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: Replacing Rubber, Snap-In TPMS Valves During Tire Service

TPMS: The Costly TPMS Mistake You Don’t Want to Make

Business Operations: Cultivating a Company Culture in Your Tire Business

Business Operations: Tire Industry Labor Shortage: Improve This to Keep Employees

Commercial Tires: Toyo Tires Introduces Heavy-Duty M325 Tire

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

TireHub

TireHub
Contact: Jeanette ChenPhone: (833) 847-3482Phone: (866) 418-0682
1 Ravinia Drive NE, Suite 1300, Dunwoody GA 30346
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

People

Michael Graber Appointed President & CEO of Toyo Tire USA

People

Hamaton Promotes Vice President of North American Subsidiary
Kenda Tech Center Jimmy Yang Kenda Tech Center Jimmy Yang

News

Kenda Celebrates 60 Years Highlighting Technical Prowess in US
Goodyear-HQ-Akron-Innovation-Center Goodyear-HQ-Akron-Innovation-Center

News

Goodyear Delivers Highest-Revenue Q1 in 10 Years
Connect
Tire Review Magazine