Volcon ePowersports Signs MOU With BFGoodrich Tires

Volcon Inc. is collaborating with BFGoodrich Tires to potentially develop an optimized tire, tire pressure monitoring system and vehicle suspension system which will enhance electric UTV vehicle performance through the co-development of this combination. The two companies will work together on several phases of development which will be determined as they move forward.

The Volcon Tech Innovation Groupa division of Volcon will be the first UTV brand to work directly with BFGoodrich to co-develop this technology, the company says. The two teams will work together to leverage the power of the EV motor in tandem with BFGoodrich’s ActivAir, the Central Tire Inflation System that makes real-time adjustments that aim to enhance the off-road performance and increase the battery range of Volcon’s future UTV products.

Additionally, Michelin North America, Inc. will supply Volcon with the BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM3 UTV Tire as standard on all 2023 Stag LE models, the company says.