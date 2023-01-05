Vogue Tyre Introduces Classic White Wide Whitewall Tire

Vogue Tyre and Rubber Company has debuted the Classic White wide whitewall tire. The new tire, which comes in size 235/75R15 with a 1.5-in. wide whitewall, is targeted at consumers that are looking for a modern tire with a classic look. The product is now available for independent tire dealers to order from Vogue Tyre’s wholesale distributor partners.

Vogue Tyre said over 100 years ago, Harry Hower invented the whitewall tire because he knew chauffeurs would benefit from its eye-catching design. Today, the Vogue Tyre and Rubber Company continue to fill a void for the discerning consumer who wants every part of their vehicle to make a statement, including the tires, the company said.

Now available, the tire provides an OE white whitewall look with today’s modern safety and performance, the company says. The classic white comes in a 235/75R15 size that will fit on most classic big-bodied American-made vehicles.

Available in a T speed rating, the Classic White is designed to outperform other top-tier tires, Vogue Tyre said. Key features include: