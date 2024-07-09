 Vogue Tyre adds two new sizes to its custom built radial lineup

Vogue Tyre adds two new sizes to its custom built radial lineup

New sizes include the 275/50R22 Custom Built Radial SCT2 White/Gold and the 245/40R19 Custom Built Radial White/Gold.
Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Vogue-Tyre-Cadillac-Escalade

Vogue Tyre has introduced two new sizes to its custom-built radial lineup: the 275/50R22 Custom Built Radial SCT2 White/Gold and the 245/40R19 Custom Built Radial White/Gold.

The 275/50R22 Custom Built Radial SCT2 is designed as the original equipment (OE) fitment for popular SUVs, crossovers, and truck vehicles such as the Cadillac Escalade and Ford F-150 Limited. This addition meets the demand for larger, more robust tires that deliver both style and performance for these high-end models, Vogue said. Additionally, the new 245/40R19 size caters to the growing market of luxury sedans, fitting seamlessly with the Cadillac CT5, BMW 5 and 6 Series, and the Mercedes E-Class, according to the company.

“Standing out from the crowd never looked so good with the Vogue Custom Built Radial, featuring our distinctive Vogue whitewall design with a gold stripe,” Kevin Goyak, executive VP of Vogue Tyre, said. “Even in our 110th year of business, we continue to grow by listening to our customer’s needs and providing the right sizes to meet those needs, all while making it easy to do business with Vogue Tyre.”

According to Vogue Tyre, its Custom Built Radial line of tires offers performance for today’s modern luxury vehicles and each tire is backed by Vogue Tyre’s craftsmanship and care promise.

