Vogue Tyre and Rubber Company recently promoted David Loucks as director of national accounts. Vogue says David Loucks brings a myriad of professional experience to Vogue’s operations, including previously being the regional manager of the west and account supervisor for Discount Tire. This newly formed position will focus on the continued growth of National Retail and National Wholesale Accounts for Vogue across the U.S.
People
Vogue Tyre Promotes New Director of National Accounts
Click Here to Read More