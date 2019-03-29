Vogue Tyre Debuts Signature V Black SCT2 Tire

Vogue Tyre has unveiled its Signature V Black SCT2, a redesigned all-season performance tire for the growing SUV, crossover and truck segment that delivers a blend of all-around performance.

The Signature V Black SCT2’s tread design has been manufactured with an advanced, silica-infused compound designed for superior traction and responsiveness, as well as a Broad Shoulder Element design for greater handling confidence, the company says .

Wide circumferential grooves in the tread design allow for enhanced all-weather traction and better handling in wet weather conditions. A newly designed tread pattern, with sloping tread elements and increased tread depth, helps guarantee quietness and longer durability, according to Vogue Tyre .

In addition to the new design, the Signature V Black SCT2 also features Vogue’s signature Whisper Tuning and VogueTech Comfort Ride engineering.

Additional Signature V Black SCT2 features include:

Sizes from 17- to 24-in.

V speed rating on all sizes

XL load range on all sizes

11/32-in. tread depth on all sizes

“The introduction of the new Vogue Signature V Black SCT2 will help our exceptional Vogue Tyre Dealers to continue to grow their sales and profits with our class-leading Signature V Black line of tires. We continue to strive to be best-in-class in everything we do and the Signature V Black SCT2 is a testament to our team delivering tires that are emotionally compelling, fun to drive and uniquely rewarding to own,” said Greg Hathcock, president of Vogue Tyre and Rubber Company.

All Vogue tyres are backed by Vogue’s Century of Craftsmanship Pledge, which includes a 60,000-mile tread life warranty, a 30-day “Buy and Try” roadside assistance and a trip-delay replacement guarantee.

For more information on the new Signature V Black SCT2, click here.