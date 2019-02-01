Vogue Tyre Announces February Sales Event

Vogue Tyre and Rubber is giving back to its loyal customers and dealers with its “Winter Signature Sales Event.” The promotion offers consumers a rebate of $75 with the purchase of a set of four Vogue Signature V Black Tyres. The rebate is available from February 1st through February 28th, 2019 at participating Vogue dealers nationwide and select online retailers. Details of the promotion can be found at http://www.voguetyre.com/promotions.

“Our growing number of exclusive Vogue tire dealers continue to have tremendous sales and profit growth with the Signature V Black line of tires for cars, SUV’s, crossovers and trucks,” said Brian Fjeldsted, vice president of marketing for Vogue Tyre. “Our great dealer partners are excited for this event and have completed their online training, increased their stocking levels and are merchandising the point of sale material at their locations to take advantage of this great offer.”