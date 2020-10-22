Virtual AAPEX Experience Releases Digital Show Guide

AAPEX has released its full digital show guide for the 2020 Virtual AAPEX Experience, featuring product demos, training, opportunities to make connections and much more.

The show will feature instructor- and exhibitor-led training, product and equipment demos from industry suppliers, the New Product Showcase and opportunities to connect one-on-one with exhibitors to talk about products and conduct business.

Click here to view the 2020 Virtual AAPEX Experience digital show guide.

To register for the Virtual AAPEX Experience, visit attendee registration at: https://www.aapexshow.com/attendee-portal/register/.