VAA Extends Deadline to Register for 2019 Convention

The Virginia Automotive Association has extended the deadline to Mar. 25 to register for its 2019 Convention and Trade Expo. The event will take place April 12-14 in Norfolk, Virginia at the Hilton Norfolk The Main Hotel.

To register, visit www.vaauto.org. For questions, contact Steve Akridge at [email protected] or 804-739-1400.

Featured industry speakers at this year’s event include:

Roy Littlefield, CEO of the Tire Industry Association, who will deliver the opening keynote address and discuss how VAA and TIA members will fare in today’s political scene, as well as how negotiations are progressing on a new tire registration and recall system.

Patti Hoying, editor of Tire Review, who will host a special session – “The Future of the Independent Tire Dealer” – for owners and key managers.



Matt Winslow, an instructor from the Automotive Training Institute, who will host a special session – “Supercharge your front counter skills by becoming a Customer Relationship Manager” – for counter sales and service managers.



The event will again feature a “Peer to Peer Roundtable,” moderated by Hoying, with topics ranging from employee recruitment and training, to profit centers and exit strategies.

The “VAA Open” golf tournament will take place from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 12 at the Cypress Point Country Club. In addition, this year’s Friday welcome reception will be held aboard the Spirit of Norfolk cruise ship and will include light hors d’oeuvres and an open bar.

This year’s trade show, which will feature full product displays, equipment demos and show specials, will be the largest the VAA has hosted in the past eight years, according to VAA Executive Director Steve Akridge. The trade show is open to everyone April 13 from 1-5 p.m. at no cost. For the other Convention related events, advance registration is required at $159 per person. View the brochure and full schedule of events at www.vaauto.org.