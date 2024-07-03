 VIP Tires & Service technician reaches World Class Technician status

VIP Tires & Service technician reaches World Class Technician status

John Bemis is the seventh VIP employee to achieve World Class status.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
VIP-Tire-John-Bemis

VIP Tires & Service revealed that Bangor, ME technician John Bemis has reached the status of “World Class Technician,” one of the highest honors in the automotive service industry. A resident of Milford, Bemis works in VIP’s Bangor store on Stillwater Avenue.

Overall, VIP employs seven World Class Technicians, in addition to 46 Master Technicians and 283 Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) Certified Technicians. ASE and the Auto Care Association recognize professional technicians who have tested and obtained ASE certification in 22 specialty areas. Established more than 35 years ago, the World Class Technician recognition has only been given to about 2,000 technicians, with fewer than 50 technicians typically achieving World Class Technician status annually—Bemis now included.

“VIP Tires & Service is beyond excited to recognize John Bemis’ tremendous contributions to our company and our customers, and he is fully deserving of ‘World Class Technician’ status,” said Tim Winkeler, president and CEO of VIP. “Technicians like John are truly what drives VIP forward to provide the best possible customer service for people in Bangor and across New England. We now have seven World Class Technicians who have become leading experts in the auto service industry, and there will be more to come.”

